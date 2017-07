14:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 'My heart cries out - don't surrender to terror' Read more The head of the Or Etzion yeshiva calls on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to succumb to pressure, saying, "Had there been magnetometers, the two policemen would not have been killed." ► ◄ Last Briefs