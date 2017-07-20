Route 356 has been blocked in both directions in the area of the attempted attack near Tekoa in Gush Etzion, following disturbances between local Arabs and Israeli security forces.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.
14:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Route 356 blocked near Tekoa due to disturbances
