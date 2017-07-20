Netanyahus visit the shoe monument on the Danube River

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah have visited the shoe monument on the banks of the Danube River in memory of the Jews who were shot and thrown into the river during the Holocaust. He said, "This place expresses in a tragic way, but so sharply, the change in the fate of the Jew. I brought a stone from Mount Herzl, [the resting place of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl] who was born in this city, and brought about the rebirth of Israel, and this stone from Mt. Herzl, from the State of Israel, in memory of the victims here, symbolizes the rebirth of Israel and our absolute commitment that this disaster will never happen to us any more."

Netanyahu concluded, "This is the truest and deepest significance of the State of Israel. I am proud and moved to stand here and say this with deep conviction that represents all of us, all of you, citizens of the State of Israel, members of the Jewish people."