Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 EJC: Full weight of the law against Jean-Marie Le Pen The European Jewish Congress has called on the French Judiciary to use the full weight of the law and impose the strongest possible punishment on Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder and former leader of the National Front, after it was decided earlier this month that he will face trial for inciting racial hatred for comments he made about a Jewish actor and singer in 2014.