Netanyahu grateful to Hungarian Jewish leaders

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude this morning with leaders of the Hungarian Jewish community for the warm welcome he received and emphasized once again that every Jew everywhere has the right to live in security.

Netanyahu also expressed his appreciation for the historic contribution of Hungarian Jewry to Israel and Zionism. He expressed his confidence that his visit would strengthen the close ties between Israel and Hungarian Jewry and noted positively the Hungarian government's commitment to the flourishing of the Hungarian Jewish community.