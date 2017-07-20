There is an initial report on an attempted ramming attack near the Judean Jewish community of Tekoa in the Gush Etzion area.
The terrorist was neutralized. There was no immediate report of casualties from the attack.
13:36
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Ramming attack near Tekoa - terrorist neutralized
