EU defends itself against, verifies PM's criticism

European Union envoy to Israel Lars Faarborg-Andersen has responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Wednesday criticism of the EU by saying in a Twitter twee "EU has deeper, broader relations with #Israel than with almost any 3rd country & we continue to advance them, economic and political."

Verifying Netanyahu's criticism about conditions that the EU puts on Israel, the Danish diplomat also wrote, "Upgrading to next level must be based on our shared values, incl. respect for international humanitarian law, steps to 2-state solution"

