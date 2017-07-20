Three workers were arrested after an object fell on a toddler near a construction site in Bnei Brak.
Workers arrested after an object fell on a toddler
Three workers were arrested after an object fell on a toddler near a construction site in Bnei Brak.
The baby was evacuated for medical treatment at Schneider Children's Hospital, where a skull fracture was suspected.
