Erdan: We have partial sovereignty on the Temple Mount

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said on Thursday that the placement of metal detectors on the Temple Mount "is a matter that was raised in the past and since we did not cross the red line, we did not place the magnometers until now." Referring to last Friday's murder of two Israeli policemen, he told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "This time something happened that had not happened. This attack is liable to lead to a wave of imitations, and as a result we have placed magnometers at the request of the police."

Erdan added, "We have partial sovereignty over the Temple Mount according to the status quo that was set after the Six-Day War."