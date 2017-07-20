Former chief-of-staff Benny Gantz of the Israel Defense Forces is expected to give testimony to the police today as part of an investigation into alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines from a German company.
10:28
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17
Benny Gantz to testify in the submarine affair
