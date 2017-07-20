10:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Benny Gantz to testify in the submarine affair Former chief-of-staff Benny Gantz of the Israel Defense Forces is expected to give testimony to the police today as part of an investigation into alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines from a German company. ► ◄ Last Briefs