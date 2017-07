10:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Anti-Semitism, Hungary and Netanyahu: What you need to know Read more People take sides on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Hungary amid the controversial campaign targeting far-left Jewish donor George Soros. ► ◄ Last Briefs