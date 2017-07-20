Arad lifeguard absent from post - license suspended

A lifeguard at the Arad country club was detained for questioning by police on Wednesday, after police found him in a place without any eye contact with the bathers, some of whom were small children. At the end of the interrogation he was released under restrictive conditions, including the rescinding of his lifeguard's certificate. Today the pool manager will be summoned for questioning.

Over the weekend, a nine-year-old drowned at Be'er Sheva' pool, when lifeguards were unaware of his predicament.