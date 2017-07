10:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 2,700-year-old water system found near Rosh Ha-Ayin An impressively large 2,700-year-old water system was recently exposed at Israel Antiquities Authority excavations before the construction of a new residential neighborhood near the central Israel city of Rosh Ha'ayin with the help of high-school students majoring in the Education Ministry’s Land of Israel and Archaeology studies. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs