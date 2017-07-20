Hevron-area illegals arrested in Ashdod, Kiryat Malachi

During a crackdown on Palestinian Authority residents without permits to be in other parts of Israel, police arrested a resident of the Hevron-area PA village of Dahariya about the age of 28 in the Bet Quarter of Ashdod who behaved suspiciously. Channel 2 Television reports a check of construction sites in the city showed PA residents with permits.

Police arrested a resident of Yatta about the age of 44 in Kiryat Malachi after the permits he showed him looked suspicious. Under initial interrogation, the suspect said he paid thousands of shekels for it.