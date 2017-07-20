Suspicion: A million dollars offered for software code

Police have arrested two 30 and 40-year-old foreign residents who have lived in Israel for a number of years on suspicion of offering a million dollars for the software code of an Israeli company's innovative program for diamond cutting .

About a month ago the two suspects allegedly contacted employees of the company. The company hired the services of a security company, which used one of the employees to negotiate with the suspects. During a meeting between security personnel and foreign residents, detectives from the Tel Aviv fraud squad arrested the suspects.