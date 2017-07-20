08:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Former High-Court judge: PM should resign Former Supreme Court president Meir Shamgar says that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should resign against the backdrop of the criminal investigations in which Netanyahu's name has been mentioned. In an interview to be published in a Yediot Ahronot weekend supplement, Shamgar said, "When it comes to large-scale gifts, such as cigars and champagne, I have a very strong opinion." I would expect a prime minister to resign." His wife, former Tel Aviv District Court vice president Michal Rubinstein said, "I would have expected the prime minister to resign for that now, and [late prime minister] Rabin resigned for much less."



Shamgar, who was a member of the Irgun and the Revisionist movement, adds: "Rabin was not accused of accepting gifts, but his resignation showed who the man was." Rubinstein noted, "At the time, they asked Shamgar to write the rules of ethics to the government, and he addressed the issue of gifts, and unfortunately they did not apply these rules of ethics."