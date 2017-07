07:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Trump: McCain has always been a fighter United States President Donald Trump has wished Senator John McCain a speedy recovery following the news that McCain has brain cancer. Trump said in a statement, “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family.” ► ◄ Last Briefs