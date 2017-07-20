White House 'concerned' over Temple Mount

The White House on Wednesday night expressed concerns over the situation on the Temple Mount, urging Israel and Jordan to reduce tensions.

“The United States is very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions and to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo,” said a statement from the White House press secretary.