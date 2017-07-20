Proposal: Fine or imprisonment for raising enemy flag

MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Penal Law that would determine that a person who raises a flag or a symbol of an enemy state or a terrorist organization that acts to harm the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, is liable to a fine of up to 226,000 shekels and/or imprisonment for up to five years.

“In the State of Israel, the flag of the state is the flag of Israel. There is no reason that we should allow the raising in public areas and institutions of flags of countries, authorities or organizations that seek to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” said Ilatov.