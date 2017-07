The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the government's request for clarification on who is allowed into the country after the court reinstated part of President Donald Trump's travel ban last month, keeping an exemption for extended family members in place.

The court, however, temporarily blocked the part of the Hawaii district court order that extended the exemption to refugees who have assurance from a U.S.-based refugee resettlement agency for placement in the U.S., reported The Hill.