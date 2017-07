Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), a member of the Political-Security Cabinet, said on Wednesday that Israel must not cave in to pressure and cancel the security measures on the Temple Mount.

"When we take action for security reasons, we cannot fold under pressure. When I hear rumblings that this is something humiliating and therefore the Jewish and Arab residents of Jerusalem do not want to go through the magnetometers, I cannot believe it,” Elkin told Arutz Sheva.