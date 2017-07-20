A 20-year-old man from Jaffa was seriously wounded by gunfire in Kafr Qassem on Wednesday evening. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The police launched an investigation into the incident, which is criminally related.
20-year-old shot in Kafr Qassem
