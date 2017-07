01:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Tamuz 26, 5777 , 20/07/17 Magen David Adom treats 39 people Radiohead concert Magen David Adom paramedics treated 39 people during the Radiohead concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening. Those who required medical attention suffered from fainting, dehydration, weakness, exhaustion and excessive alcohol consumption. One person needed further treatment and was taken to hospital in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs