Netanyahu: The Jewish people were blessed with genius

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday visited the Dohany Synagogue in Budapest and met with the leaders of the local Jewish community.

Netanyahu told Orban during the visit, "I think it is very important for countries to stand against the delegitimization of Israel, which is the same as delegitimization of the Jewish people, and I thank you, Prime Minister Orban, for standing by Israel side in these forums against the new form of anti-Jewish incitement.”