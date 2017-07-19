MK Mualem-Refaeli: There's no reason for there to be light in Gaza

MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) participated on Wednesday in an event marking the third anniversary of the kidnapping of Oron Shaul.

"If the Shaul and Goldin families have been in the dark for three years, there is no reason for there to be light in Gaza. There is a humanitarian disaster in Gaza ? The Shaul and Goldin families are experiencing a personal disaster - and this disaster affects each and every one of us who is sitting here tonight and in every house in Israel. Israel must increase the pressure on Hamas using all means possible,” she said.