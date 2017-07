21:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 UK Ambassador: What is Religious Zionism's credo? Read more Ambassador David Quarrey meets with Merkaz HaRav dean and staff to learn about Religious Zionism's approach to the Jewish State.. ► ◄ Last Briefs