21:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Otzma Yehudit requests to hold march in Umm el-Fahm The Otzma Yehudit political party, which is headed by Michael Ben Ari, are requesting permisison to hold a march in the Israeli Arab city of Umm el-Fahm, opposite the houses of the terrorists who perpetuated last week's terror attack on the Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs