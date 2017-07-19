In a landmark decision, the Jerusalem district court ruled that the Palestinian Authority was reponsible for jailing, torturing, and killing Palestinians who collaborated with Israel during the 1990's.
|
20:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
Israeli court: PA jailed, tortured, killed, collaborators
In a landmark decision, the Jerusalem district court ruled that the Palestinian Authority was reponsible for jailing, torturing, and killing Palestinians who collaborated with Israel during the 1990's.
Last Briefs