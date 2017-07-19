Investigations into last Friday's attack at the Temple Mount has unearthed that the terrorists had received help from a third party, who smuggled the weapons into the Temple Mount and hid them.
|
20:30
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
Shin Bet: Terrorists hid weapons in Temple Mount
Investigations into last Friday's attack at the Temple Mount has unearthed that the terrorists had received help from a third party, who smuggled the weapons into the Temple Mount and hid them.
Last Briefs