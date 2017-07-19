19:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17

3 Palestinians arrested at riots in Jerusalem, Ramallah

Security forces arrested 3 Palestinians for rioting, at Rachels Tomb, and at the Shuafat and Kalandia refugee camps, next to Ramallah. Masked rioters threw stones and firebombs at IDF troops, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Last Briefs