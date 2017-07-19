19:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 3 Palestinians arrested at riots in Jerusalem, Ramallah Security forces arrested 3 Palestinians for rioting, at Rachels Tomb, and at the Shuafat and Kalandia refugee camps, next to Ramallah. Masked rioters threw stones and firebombs at IDF troops, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. ► ◄ Last Briefs