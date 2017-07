17:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Ministers Ariel and Shaked pray at Rachel's Tomb Read more Jewish Home Ministers resolve to find legal solution for Yeshiva at Rachel's Tomb, stuck in a bureaucratic rut preventing it from expanding. ► ◄ Last Briefs