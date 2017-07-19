'We expect 27,000 immigrants this year'

The head of the Knesset Absorption Committee, Avraham Nagosa(Likud) called on Absorption Minister Sofa Landver to promote a solution for the 30,000 people waiting for public housing who head the waiting list for housing as well as promoting internet study of Hebrew for immigrants before they arrive in Israel.

Landver said that 27000 immigrants are expected to arrive in 2017, and that her ministry was working to cut bureacracy for immigrants but added that "the housing issue is a problem in all countries."

The director-general of the Absorption Ministry, Alex Kushnir, said that 6000 immigrants were expected in August and that the program to provide incentives for immigrants who choose to go to the periphery which was initiated in September 2016 had been very successful.