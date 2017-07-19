15:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Former police commander: Magnetometers cause damage Former Jerusalem Police Chief Niso Shacham claimed that the magnetometers being placed near Temple Mount would not be effective and could even cause damage. Shacham spoke in a radio interview on 103FM and claimed that magnetometers were ineffective and would cause impossible unrest, since tens of thousands of people come at the same time to worship and its impossible to check all of them as the time involved would mean only 5% could get in and the rest would be left outside which would cause riots. Shacham claimed that women would pass through the magnetometers with weapons and nobody can check them properly.

