15:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Supreme Court stops Channel 20 from winning tender The Supreme Court has acceded to a petition by Channel 2 and has issued a restraining order preventing Channel 20 from winning the tender to activate the Knesset channel. The Council for Cable and Satellite channels will review afresh the results of the tender.

