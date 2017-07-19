Bennett:'We are being tested, we can't capitulate'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the approval of the Jerusalem Law at initial reading which he had initiated and discussed with Arutz Sheva the controversy over the placement of magnetometers at the entrances to Temple Mount.

Bennett said that "there is intense pressure on the prime minister from the entire Muslim world to backtrack on security procedures at Temple Mount. We are now placing magnetometers to restore security, we can't capitulate on this. Two policemen were murdered by terrorists, we are being tested on our resolve and we can't capitulate, we must restore security."