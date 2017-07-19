86-year-old serial robber strikes again

The woman made famous for her luxury jewelry heists has been arrested again.

Doris Payne, 86, was arrested at the Walmart in Chamblee on Monday. She's known as the "Granny Gem Thief" and has been arrested several times for stealing jewelry.

A documentary, "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne" was made about her career as a serial robber.

For her most current arrest which occurred on July 17, Payne is charged with four counts of theft by shoplifting and is accused of taking items that totalled $80.60 from the pharmacy and electronics departments.

NBC News reported that Payne was released on a $607 bond and is at home.

When arrested, Payne was wearing an ankle monitor from her DeKalb County probation on other shoplifting charges from Perimeter Mall.