14:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Two injured, one moderately, in Galilee road accident 2 people were injured in a road accident near the Halafta junction in the Upper Galilee. MDA teams treated them and transferred a 27-year-old woman to the Sieff hospital in Tzfat with moderate chest wounds and another person in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs