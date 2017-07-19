14:31
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17

Hadassah doctor starts work at Shaarei Tzedek hospital

Dr. Iris Fried, one of the doctors who resigned from the pediatric Hemato-Oncology unit at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, has begun to work at Shaarei Tzedek hospital.

Fried will serve as  a senior doctor at the children's hospital.

