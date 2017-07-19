Dr. Iris Fried, one of the doctors who resigned from the pediatric Hemato-Oncology unit at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, has begun to work at Shaarei Tzedek hospital.
Fried will serve as a senior doctor at the children's hospital.
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
Hadassah doctor starts work at Shaarei Tzedek hospital
