14:21
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17

8-year-old moderately injured in Jerusalem brawl

An 8-year-old boy was injured a short time ago during the course of a brawl in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem.

MDA teams and Ichud Hatzala volunteers treated him and transferred him to hospital in moderate condition with injuries to his head.

Last Briefs