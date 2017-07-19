An 8-year-old boy was injured a short time ago during the course of a brawl in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem.
MDA teams and Ichud Hatzala volunteers treated him and transferred him to hospital in moderate condition with injuries to his head.
News BriefsTamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
8-year-old moderately injured in Jerusalem brawl
