Woman took selfie, caused 200,000$ damage at exhibition

A woman taking a selfie at a Los Angeles art exhibit succeeded in knocking over several displays, causing $200,000 in damage.

The unidentified woman was at The 14th Factory for the “Hypercaine” installation when she appeared to crouch down in front of one of the displays for a photo and fall backwards.

The tumble set off a domino effect, knocking over at least 10 rectangular pedestals holding sculpted crowns and other headpieces.

A spokeswoman for The 14th Factory told Fox News in an email that three sculptures were permanently destroyed, while others were partially damaged. The reckless selfie, which happened two weeks ago, caused about $200,000 in damage.