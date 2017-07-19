Energy Ministry and Water Authority combat water theft

Some Samarian communities are suffering from a lack of water during the course of the summer and in some places pipes are drying up totally at times.

One of the reasons for the water shortages are the illegal connections made by Palestinians in order to steal water from the pipelines leading to communities.

Teams of supervisors from the Water Authority together with Mekorot officials and Energy Ministry representatives entered the region Wednesday to locate and cut off illegal connections and reduce water theft until the pipeline can be organized to provide for both Jews and Palestinians.