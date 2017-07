Efrat mayor Oded Ravivi told Arutz Sheva that its time to discuss with Jordan Israel's sovereignty over Temple Mount, who can enforce law and order there, what is forbidden and what is permitted.

Ravivi said that the police do not have the ability or authority to perform proper supervision and policing on Temple Mount and called on the government to reach agreements with Jordan over the future of the Mount so that the rights of all religions will be maintained,