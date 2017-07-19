Arabs throw stones at security forces near Temple Mount

A Muslim man arrived at the area adjacent to Lions Gate and tried to distribute pamphlets while calling loudly to people around him.

Due to the commotion around him and the disturbance of the peace, police asked the man to leave the site and not distribute near their checkpoint.

The suspect refused to listen to the police directives and began attacking him. He was detained for interrogation and during his arrest other people tried to disturb the peace and throw stones at police who dispersed the crowds. At present all is calm at the scene.