Waiter protection proposal submitted in Knesset

MK Nava Boker submitted a proposal to protect waiters from deduction of fines from their salaries before they are paid.

The bill will serve as a protection for waiters and will put an end to situations where workers are fined for a mistaken typo or because a client ran away without paying or for inadvertent damage to the owner's property.

If the employer will claim wilful damage, the matter will be adjudicated in court with the employer obligated to prove his claim and only then will he be permitted to deduct the damage from wages.