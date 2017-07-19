A 50-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on the road between Kfar Hasidim and the village of Ivatin.
An MDA team which was summoned to the spot evacuated him to the Rambam hospital in serious condition. He was under sedation and respiration.
Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
50-year-old pedestrian seriously injured near Haifa
