Netanyahu: Europe undermining Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked the European Union in a closed meeting with leaders of the Visegrad states- Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Netanyahu said that "Europe must decide if it wishes to live and flourish or disappear. The EU is the only organization of states which conditions its relations with Israel which provides technology on political conditions. This is mad, its against the interests of Europe."

Netanyahu concluded "Don't undermine the only country in the region which cares for European interests."