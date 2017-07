The coalition representative in the Finance Committee, MK Miki Zohar, referred to the issue of unity in the National Religious camp.

Zohar turned to Betzalel Smotrich of the National Union faction and said "if you don't run with them(Jewish Home), they won't pass the vote threshold. I know the religious population, I live in it. The Jewish Home today is Betzalel Smotrich and Uri Ariel."