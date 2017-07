The Knesset approved at initial reading the proposal by MK Aliza Lavie to ban the use of prostitutes and to provide assistance to those who leave prostitution.

The Knesset also approved at initial reading a law to combat tjhose who use prostitution services on a national level , with possible jail sentences for those who use such services. The bill was proposed by Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli, Zehava Galon and other MKS.