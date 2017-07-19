National Union: Decision to close Mount to Jews- absurd

The National Union's secretary, Ofir Sofer, responded to the police decision to close Temple Mount to Jewish visitors.

Sofer said that "the absurd is very evident in our country: Arabs murder police on the Mount, police find ammunition designated for murder of more policemen and innocent civilians while Jews waiting in the heat and expressing their anger are deemed to be rioters. It all sounds very logical."

Sofer said that "The state of Israel and its leader must change their approach and show who is the sovereign. Every action like this established a paradox not just in Israel but in the eyes of the world. Only when the government will internalize that we are the sovereign, the Arabs will act differently as they only comprehend forcefulness."