Glick: Ban cigarette advertising altogether

MK Yehuda Glick(Likud) referred to the decision by Health Minister Litzman to require cigarette advertisers to add an advert of the same size against cigarette smoking whenever they advertise their products.

Glick said that smoking is dangerous and asked why the haredi media are the largest advertisers of cigarettes despite the dangers involved. He added that in this way the media would get double the income for every advert, giving them added incentive to advertise cigarettes.

Glick said that such advertising should simply be summarily banned.